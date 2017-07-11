When Archaeologists Unearthed This Aztec Temple, They Discovered Something Truly Horrifying

ADVERTISEMENT

Built by Spanish colonialists, Mexico City was actually constructed right above the ruins of the ancient Aztec city of Tenochtitlan. The whole city, including the Great Pyramid of Tenochtitlan, was destroyed by the Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes during his conquest of the Aztec empire. As a result, beneath the modern city lies a rich treasure trove of archaeological remains.

Various excavations have consequently been conducted under the modern city, and an especially exciting find was announced in June 2017. Moreover, the discovery was located in a side alley near the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Assumption of the Most Blessed Virgin Mary into Heaven, built by the Spanish and dating back to the 16th century.

The site, just off Mexico City’s main square, the Zocalo, is actually under what was a 1940s hotel. However, that building was destroyed in the devastating earthquake of 1985, which killed at least 5,000 people. After the destruction of the hotel, the owners subsequently spotted ancient remains and alerted the authorities.

