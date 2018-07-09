When Archaeologists Unearthed These Roman Remains, They Made A Dark Discovery About The Deaths

ADVERTISEMENT

Archaeologists have been working along a stretch of highway that’s being upgraded in the English countryside. They’ve been making some fascinating finds along the route of the road. And none has been more engrossing than a trio of human skeletons from Roman times that are as gruesomely shocking as they are intriguing.

Highways England is the U.K. government agency that’s responsible for maintaining and upgrading the country’s major roads and freeways. One of its biggest current projects is a five-year scheme to upgrade the A14 road between the cities of Cambridge and Huntingdon. The construction scheme covers around 21 miles of roadway and will cost up to $2.4 billion to complete.

ADVERTISEMENT

Operating alongside the construction workers is a team of around 250 archaeologists managed by a company called MOLA Headland Infrastructure. And there is a rich trove of artifacts just waiting to be found at a number of sites along the route. These relics date from the hunter-gatherer era 6,000 years ago right up to the time of World War II.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT