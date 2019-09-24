As a record-breaking summer sears the land across Western Europe, water has become a scarce resource. And in the Spanish state of Extremadura, the Valdecañas Reservoir begins to evaporate. For more than 50 years, the vast lake has dominated the landscape. But as it begins to disappear, something incredible emerges from the depths below.
When Drought Caused A Reservoir In Spain To Dry Up, It Exposed A Long-lost Ancient Monument
By August 2019 countries such as France, Germany and Spain had been in the grip of a deadly heatwave for months. And as the resultant drought transformed the land, emergency measures began to come into force. But while the cities and their inhabitants sweltered, an unexpected surprise reared its head.