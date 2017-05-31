Workers Were Doing Some Repair Work When They Stumbled Upon An Astonishing Piece Of History

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a spring day in Philadelphia, and workers are toiling away to lay a new water line beneath the city. However, as they dig under the centuries-old streets, they stumble across an unusual sight. At first glance, it appears to be little more than the weathered trunks of old trees. However, a passer-by knows the incredible truth.

On May 3, 2017, a team from the Water Department was hard at work updating the water system that lies beneath Philadelphia, the largest city in Pennsylvania. However, somewhere along Spruce Street in the Center City district, the workers made a strange discovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

While replacing the city’s old pipes with a new system made from ductile iron, the men uncovered what appeared to be a cache of old logs. However, although the find was a little out of the ordinary, they didn’t immediately think that it was anything worthy of close investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT