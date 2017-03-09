Workers Excavating A London Tunnel Discovered Chilling Evidence Of Europe’s Deadliest Epidemic

As the construction workers dug further and further through the mud, they probably didn’t expect to make such a horrific discovery. But that’s exactly what they did, 8 feet beneath London’s streets – where a mass grave had lain undisturbed for centuries.
The workers were digging as part of the Crossrail project in London, which will open new routes across the city for commuters. The $18 billion venture involves 37 different stations and is set to be completed in 2018.
In order to link existing stations with the new 73-mile line, tunnels have been dug across London’s underground network. And it was during one such dig that the workmen made a chilling discovery.
