On a barren hill in the wilds of Scotland, a team of archaeologists is hard at work. They’ve been digging for four years, hoping to discover the meaning behind a series of mysterious carvings. But as they learn more about the site, they realize that an age-old legend may be about to be uncovered.

Compared to other, more well-documented eras of British history, relatively little is known about the period that came between the collapse of the Roman Empire and the Renaissance. With few records, artifacts or artworks to study, historians unsurprisingly refer to this period as the Dark Ages.

And consequently, in the absence of verifiable history, many myths and legends have sprung up to fill the gaps. The most famous of these is that of King Arthur, a legendary king who was said to have united Britain against the Saxon invaders.

