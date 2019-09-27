The sound of lapping waves fills the air as Professor Kutalmış Görkay frantically sweeps away some eye-stinging dust. He and his team are hoping to uncover a wondrous archaeological find – but it’s a race against time. If they don’t work fast, after all, the treasure they’re trying to retrieve may be lost forever.
Archaeologists Uncovered This 2,000-Year-Old Treasure – And What They Found Is Incredible
Görkay and his crew are archaeologists tasked with sifting through the ruins of ancient Zeugma. This is an old city, the remnants of which are today situated within the borders of modern Turkey. The group’s work got under way back in 2007 – but the possibility of flooding in the area has brought a sense of urgency to proceedings.