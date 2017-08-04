Archaeologists Uncovered This 350-Year-Old Coffin – And The Corpse Lying Inside Left Them Awestruck

ADVERTISEMENT

Underneath an ancient convent in the French city of Rennes, a team of archaeologists is hard at work. Slowly, they uncover secrets that have been buried for hundreds of years. But when they prize open the lid of a 350-year-old coffin, nothing could have prepared them for what they find inside.

Located in Brittany in northwest France, Rennes has been a thriving settlement since it was founded by a Gallic tribe in the second century BC. Over the years, the city has grown, and today it’s home to more than 200,000 inhabitants. However, as Rennes moves into the modern age, its landscape is changing irrevocably.

Just one example of this modernization is the Jacobin convent, a Dominican building first constructed as far back as 1369. In its heyday, it served as an important burial ground, particularly popular with the upper echelons of Rennes society.

