Must Farm is just outside the city of Peterborough, on the edge of an area of England known as the Cambridgeshire Fens. It’s an unassuming location, easy to ignore if you’re not from the region. Or at least it was, before it became the site of one of the most astounding archaeological finds in Britain.
After digging some initial trenches and discovering Bronze Age fields, archaeologists moved to a different site. There they found the course of a long-forgotten river, and in it the remains of nine log boats. But there was an even more amazing discovery waiting for them in the silt.
In fact, it was so incredible, that some have taken to calling it Britain’s Pompeii. And while it might not have the grandeur of that Roman find, what was dug up at Must Farm gives us an unbelievable glimpse into the lives of Britons more than 3,000 years ago. And it’s all thanks to a strange quirk of fate.
