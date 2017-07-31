Archaeologists Unearthed This Stone Age Axe – And The Rareness Of The Find Is Staggering

ADVERTISEMENT

With only limited time before construction work destroyed the site forever, archaeologists were digging near a tiny harbor on Denmark’s Lolland Island when they made an incredible discovery. Buried upright in the clay was a trove of ancient artifacts, including one exceptionally rare Stone Age axe.

The discovery was made by researchers from the Museum Lolland-Falster in November 2014. They been excavating the area ahead of the Fehmarn Belt Fixed Link – a multi-billion-Euro underwater tunnel that will connect the Danish island of Lolland with the German island of Fehmarn.

The museum described the infrastructure project as “a unique opportunity to investigate a large cultural landscape by Rødbyhavn on Lolland.” So, in May 2012 archaeologists began their preliminary surveys of those areas that will be directly impacted by the link. More than a year later, in the summer of 2013 excavations subsequently commenced…

