Ever since Audrey Hepburn rose to fame in the classic Roman Holiday over 60 years ago, the movie star’s elfin looks and elegant sense of style have made her an icon to generations of women. But back in the 1940s, she was on track for a very different career as a prima ballerina. Then the Nazis invaded the Netherlands, however – and everything changed.
Hepburn was born on May 4, 1929, to a British father and a Dutch mother. She spent her early childhood traveling around Belgium, England and the Netherlands, before relocating to Arnhem, a city in the eastern Netherlands, at the outbreak of World War II.
While there, Hepburn attended the Arnhem School of Music, where she resumed her studies of ballet that had began at boarding school. What’s more, she impressed her tutor Winja Marova with her talent and stage presence, and she began harboring dreams of becoming a professional dancer.
