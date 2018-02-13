20 Bizarre Things It’s Hard To Believe Actually Exist In Nature

ADVERTISEMENT

Life on Earth is incredibly diverse – and we’re not just talking about the human race. Indeed, our planet is absolutely teeming with plants and animals, many of which are just plain bizarre. From rocks that bleed and sacks of wasps to water ghosts and strange sea creatures, it’s genuinely difficult to believe that these weird and wonderful things exist in nature.

20. Gyromitra esculenta

This may look like a brain that’s lost its skull, but it’s actually a type of fungus. And despite its strange appearance, the fungus is not that uncommon. Indeed, Gyromitra esculenta can be found across North America and Europe during spring and summer, typically beneath coniferous trees. And although considered a delicacy in some areas, it can be lethal if consumed raw, so proper preparation is paramount.

19. Snapdragon seed pods

Yes, rather than the remnants of a witch’s enemies, or something similarly spooky, these skull-like seeds are simply snapdragon pods. In fact, they’re what’s left behind once the flower dies. And instead of resembling a dragon’s skull like the actual flower does, they look like human skulls. Which, really, is altogether creepier and more grotesque.

