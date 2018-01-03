2 Weeks After Her Husband’s Mysterious Death, This Wife Had A Visit From A Man Holding Flowers

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a time-honored custom to give flowers after a death, but the bouquet that Jonathan Hearn presented to recently widowed Sabrina Limon was entirely inappropriate. According to Limon’s friend, Kelly Bernatene, not only was it excessively large, but it contained the same kind of flowers used in her wedding bouquet. And it also came with a note.

The note, according to Bernatene, mused flatteringly on Limon’s dead husband, Robert, who had been violently murdered just two weeks previously. “It talked about what a wonderful man Rob was,” she told Dateline in 2017, “and how he wants to be the kind of person he was, and all these things.”

But the most alarming thing, according to Bernatene, wasn’t the words, but Sabrina’s response to them. “Isn’t this sweet?” said Sabrina. “Listen to this, listen to how sweet Jonathan is.” But Bernatene found Hearn’s gesture anything but sweet. “I’m trying not to throw up,” she said, recalling her own reaction. And she continued, “I’m trying not to scream. I’m just, like, freaking out…”

