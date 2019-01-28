After This Guy’s Mom Passed Away, He Discovered A Package Filled With Secret Treasures From Her Past

ADVERTISEMENT

After Justin’s mom passed away following a battle with Huntington’s disease, he went searching for reminders of her. Instead, he stumbled upon a pile of treasures from her past. And they revealed a whole new side of his mother he’d never known.

A child’s bond with their mother is likely to be one of the most important relationships of their life. It often starts in pregnancy, is strengthened by childbirth and continues to be a crucial part of their existence throughout their formative years and into adulthood.

The maternal bond is said to be so significant, in fact, that it shapes all of a child’s future relationships. In fact, a strong kinship can produce high self-esteem and provide a feeling of security. Children who are close to their mothers are able to do well at school and often less likely to abuse alcohol or drugs in later life.

