Days After This Girl Vanished In 1922, A Seemingly Identical Child Was Found 180 Miles From Her Home

At a farm in rural Brittany, France, a nightmare descends on the Picard family. Their two-year-old daughter Pauline has disappeared and for weeks they scour the countryside in vain. Then, a miracle happens – a girl apparently identical to Pauline is discovered more than 200 miles away. But through their joy, the Picards begin to suspect that things aren’t quite as they seem.

In April 1922, the Picard family were living in the tiny village of Goas al Ludu, close to Chateaulin in north west France. There, they kept a small farm and raised their nine children in amongst the rolling Brittany countryside. However, their peace was about to be shattered by a bizarre ordeal that continues to puzzle researchers to this day.

Towards the beginning of the month, the Picard’s two-year-old daughter Pauline disappeared. Heartbroken, the family searched the area around the farm, hoping to find the missing girl. But even though the authorities and local volunteers joined the effort, Pauline seemed to have vanished into thin air.

