20 Mind-Bending Photos That Only Science Can Explain

ADVERTISEMENT

Unless you hold multiple PhDs across a variety of scientific fields, chances are that certain things in this world leave you scratching your head. Just take these mind-bending photos, which seem hell-bent on defying the laws of physics, or indeed Mother Nature herself. In fact, there’s no witchcraft or wizardry on display here. These brain-melting photos actually all have one thing in common – they’re all easily explained by science.

20. This photo of a single atom

See that tiny dot in the middle of this picture? That’s a single atom. Or rather, that’s the light that bounced off the atom during the time the camera’s sensor was exposed. In reality, a single atom would be somewhere in the region of 50 quintillion times smaller than this dot. Good luck wrapping your head around that one.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. This split-color lobster

Contrary to what you might have seen in movies and TV shows, or even out at restaurants, lobsters aren’t all a shade of crimson. In fact, they’ve been known to sport all sorts of hues, like this split-colored variant. And while they do pop up fairly often, they’re still rare – just not the one-in-50-million figure you may have heard.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT