Australia’s “Most Modified Youth” Has Revealed An Old Look – Before He Got Tattoos All Over His Face

Instagram sensation, Ethan “Modboy” Bramble, proudly claims to be the “world’s most modified youth.” And, with more than 100,000 followers, it is safe to say that the eye-catching alterations the 21-year-old Aussie has made to his appearance have certainly turned a few heads. Tattooed eyeballs, punched nostrils and a split tongue are just some of the body modifications that have helped Modboy stand out from the crowd since he started down that path at the tender age of 11. But what reaction did Bramble get from Instagram fans in May 2018 when he posted a “before” shot? And what exactly can we conclude when we view his “after” look?

Bramble grew up in the port city of Newcastle on the Central Coast in New South Wales, Australia. The young lad became fascinated with body modification and, at the age of just 11, introduced stretchers to his earlobes to elongate his piercings. Bramble’s self-confessed obsession with inking shortly followed, and tattoo parlors became his favorite hangout throughout his teenage years.

Moreover, as the curious youth became increasingly involved in the subculture, Bramble’s desire to experiment with his own looks grew. Extreme body modification proved particularly attractive to the baby-faced Bramble. He appreciated the way in which it made individuals appear so unique. And, when he was 17, the boy embarked on a life-changing journey that would dramatically alter his appearance forever – but at what overall cost?

