3 Days After A Boat Capsized In The Pacific, An Aircrew Spotted A Strange Shape On A Remote Island

High above the turquoise seas of the South Pacific, a United States Navy airplane soars through the air. The crew is scanning the scattered islands below, hoping to spot a trace of three missing sailors. Finally, they spot a cluster of strange markings on a remote beach – have they finally found what they’ve been looking for?

On April 4, 2016, three men left their home in Pulap, an atoll in the Federal States of Micronesia. Boarding a 19-foot flat-bottomed boat known as a skiff, they planned to sail to Weno, an island some 160 miles to the east. There, they hoped to then catch a flight from Chuuk International Airport.

The trip was supposed to take just three hours, but the men soon ran into difficulty. As the weather became stormy, a large wave crashed over their boat and swamped the tiny vessel. Left stranded far from land, the crew had little choice but to attempt to swim to safety.

