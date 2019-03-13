After A Brazilian Student Suddenly Vanished, His Family Found Cryptic Alien Codes Covering His Room

ADVERTISEMENT

When Brazilian student Bruno Borges disappeared from his family home in March 2017, his family found a strange scene in his bedroom. Cryptic code covered the room and a valuable statue of a 16th century alien hunter stood there too. And as a result, news of the man’s vanishing sparked a number of conspiracy theories.

Even before humans began exploring space, we’ve often thought, is anybody out there? In fact, even as far back as the first century B.C., Roman philosopher Lucretius touched on the subject. He said, “Nothing in the universe is unique and alone and therefore in other regions there must be other earths inhabited by different tribes of men and breeds of beasts.”

Indeed, Lucretius’ theory sounds plausible to modern audiences. But it must be remembered that he gave this theory long before the advent of modern physics. As a result, he thought the “other earths” he spoke of were hidden beyond the stars. That’s because back many thought that astronomical objects were simply an extension of our human “world.”

