This Excavator Was Toppling An Old Smokestack When Suddenly The Unthinkable Happened

Tim Phifer had tried all he could to take down a 158-foot smokestack remotely – then, when that failed, he climbed into an excavator. The digging machine did the job, but, as the huge tower began to fall, something went horribly wrong.

Phifer, a native of Pell City, Alabama, was a construction worker by trade. As such, he presumably relied on his knowledge of building – and demolishing – as he attempted to take down the 115-year-old smokestack.

The old structure was part of an historical site in its local area. It was once a part of Avondale Mills, a chain of textile mills located mainly in Alabama, although there were factories in South Carolina and Georgia, too.

