Conspiracy Theorists Say They’ve Spotted Proof Of A Secret U.S. Project In This Moon Landing Footage

There has been no shortage of conspiracy theories about the Apollo space program’s Moon landings. Usually, the hypotheses focus on the idea that the landings never happened at all. But the latest conspiracy speculation from the UFOmania YouTube channel has something a little different to add to the pot.

NASA’s Apollo mission to put humans on the Moon got under way in 1961. It took place after President John F. Kennedy told Congress that a new goal had been set for the U.S. space program. Kennedy said that NASA would now dedicate its resources to “landing a man on the Moon and returning him safely to the Earth.” This was to happen by the end of the 1960s.

This ambitious goal, set in the context of the space race with the USSR, was actually achieved pretty much bang on deadline on July 21, 1969. On that day, Neil Armstrong clambered down from the Apollo 11 lunar module on to the surface of the Moon. Strictly speaking, the goal wasn’t truly completed until the three-man crew traveled safely back to Earth which they did three days later.

