Samantha Watson was left shocked and scared when the cop ordered her boyfriend to the ground. Just minutes before, the Cape Girardeau, Missouri, couple had been happily driving on their way to visit her elderly grandparents. But now, with his hands behind his back, Austin Urhan was being treated like a criminal and Watson felt powerless to help the love of her life.
A dashcam in the police officer’s vehicle caught the moment that Urhan was summoned out of his car and searched while Watson looked on in alarm. The footage has been viewed more than three million times since being uploaded to YouTube in July 2016, mainly thanks to the amazing twist it takes.
Urhan had in fact always been notoriously bad at sticking to the speed limit. But 25-year-old Watson had never thought he would be capable of committing any serious crimes. But her shock turned to disbelief when the police officer informed her that Urhan was looking at a “life sentence.” What Urhan had been hiding from both her and the cop would change their lives forever.
-
A Cop Pulled This Couple Over And Said Step Out Of The Car. Then He Told The Guy To Get On His Knees
-
20 Things From The 2000s That People Were Just As Crazy About As The Fidget Spinner
-
These Dudes Broke Into An Abandoned Funeral Home And Made A Blood-Curdling Discovery
-
This Woman Was Expecting Rare Triplets. But When Doctors Saw Her Placenta, They Feared The Worst
-
She Battled Severe Headaches For Almost A Year. Then Doctors Took A Brain Scan And Saw Eight Eggs
-
This Guy Ballooned To 831 Pounds After A Bad Breakup – But You Should See What He Looks Like Now
-
Remember The Guy Who Sang Gangnam Style? Well, Here’s What He’s Up To Now
-
The 300,000-Year-Old Bones Found In This Mine Shake The Foundations Of Human History To The Core
-
After Her Son Tragically Passed Away, Mom Got A Text From The Nurse About Another Baby
-
Mom Was Afraid When Her Baby Shook In Pain. Then She Saw The Deadly Creature Crawling On His Body
-
Jackie Kennedy’s Granddaughter Looks So Much Like The Former First Lady That It’s Insane
-
These Sisters Had Perms Since High School – But With Their New Looks You Wouldn’t Recognize Them