This Couple Found An Abandoned Brick House In The Backyard – But It Was Only Big Enough For Children

When Matt and Anna Jones moved into their New Jersey home, they soon found out that they were sharing their property with something particularly strange. In fact, there buried in the back yard was another separate home. However, as they explored this new discovery, they realized that it hadn’t been built with full-sized adults in mind.

In 2000 the Jones family bought a large property close to the coast in Brick, NJ. Equipped with its own cabana as well as rooms for guests, the home certainly came with plenty of space. However, there was one aspect of their new property that was somewhat smaller in size.

Tucked away in the back yard was a single-story, ranch-style cottage built out of bricks. As well as one bedroom, a bathroom and a living room, the property boasted a working fireplace, a dine-in kitchen and even its own outdoor pool.

