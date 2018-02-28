A Couple Hid A Big Secret Behind This Garage Door – Until The Authorities Discovered Their Scheme

ADVERTISEMENT

Wherever there are rules, there are people using creative ways to break or at least bend them. This applies to real estate and planning regulations as much as anything else. For some, doing what they want on their own property, away from the prying eyes of the authorities is worth the risk of prosecution. Up until recently, the English homestead of Reeta Herzallah and Hamdi Almasri featured the most amazing hidden feature – until it was discovered by the local council.

Reeta Herzallah, 37, and her husband Hamdi Almasri, 39, both work as doctors. The couple live in the small town of Enderby in the county of Leicestershire, central England, U.K. Their home is a large two-story brick house that fronts onto a busy highway in the county district of Blaby. Part of their property is a one-car garage. The small structure would ordinarily not be much to look at. However, Herzallah and Almasri have had some work done on the garage and now it is extraordinary. So much so, that the humble space that used to house their car has gone viral in a huge and unexpected way.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple’s house is part of a development that was originally built in 2007. At the time, a planning condition was made with the developers that a specified area of each home’s grounds be set aside for a vehicle to be placed. In addition all properties were to feature a dedicated garage. These measures were a bid to avoid access problems associated with excess on-street parking. However, in October 2015, Blaby District Council received reports that a pair of residents were in breach of those regulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT