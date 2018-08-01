20 Creepy Experiences People Had As Children That They Still Can’t Explain To This Day

ADVERTISEMENT

Children often like to tell fantastical stories about ghosts, invisible imaginary “friends” or monsters lurking under the bed when it is time to go to sleep. As adults, we tend to dismiss such tall tales as the heated products of infantile imaginations, but it is also possible that children are psychologically receptive to uncanny phenomena. There appears to be a gap – a space between the known and the unknown – where the truth is impossible to discern, let alone believe. The following creepy childhood experiences, gleaned from the internet, scarily blur the line between reality and dark fantasy – and they cannot be easily explained away.

20. Malevolent mannequins on the march

A weekend break to a Lake Michigan waterside residence culminated in a thoroughly bizarre encounter for one child. Apparently, due to overcrowding, the kid in question had to sleep downstairs on the couch. Peeking above the covers at around midnight, they saw what appeared to be three mannequins sliding around in the kitchen. The frightened youngster claimed that one of them even came right up to the couch. The child had spotted the tailor’s dummies in the attic earlier that day, but they appeared to be neglected. The next morning, the mannequins were still up in the roof space but, according to the kid, they were now in a different place.

19. Ghost Buster gives paws

Buster the cat lived with his family in a remote area and would spend all day in the great outdoors, only returning at night. As such, the six-year-old of the house would not see much of the feline, who never had much time for the child’s affections anyway. But one night, Buster failed to return home and the family wondered if he had been killed by the coyotes who roamed the region. However, as the child was drifting off to sleep in their bed that night, they felt the previously stand-offish Buster burrowing down beside them. Reportedly, the next morning, the kid cheerfully announced that Buster had come home and had slept the night in their bed. Their aghast parents apparently informed the infant that this was impossible – they had found Buster’s dead body in the alley behind the house the night before.

