This Crew Saw Something Strange Floating In The Ocean – And Then They Were Running For Their Lives

In the middle of the Pacific Ocean, two sailors are enjoying the trip of a lifetime. Suddenly, a mass of rock appears to rear up from nowhere, threatening to run their yacht aground. However, it isn’t land that they’ve discovered – just the start of an incredible phenomenon that they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.

Swedish sailor Frederik Fransson had been living in San Francisco, California, for almost a decade when he decided that he was ready for a change. After quitting his job, he persuaded his uncle, Håkan, to join him on an epic 6,000-nautical-mile journey across the Pacific Ocean.

On April 20, 2006, the two men set sail on Fransson’s 36-foot yacht, named Maiken. Passing under the Golden Gate Bridge, they began the first leg of a journey that would eventually take them all the way to Australia. For the next three weeks, they traveled southwest across the open ocean.

