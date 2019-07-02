Conspiracy Theorists Say This U.S. Airport Is Key To A Global Takeover By The New World Order

ADVERTISEMENT

In the vast buildings and hangars of arguably the world’s weirdest airport, the signs of a terrifying future are everywhere. From apocalyptic murals to sinister symbols – not to mention rumors of a secret underground base – it’s enough to send a shiver down any passenger’s spine. But is this really the home of the nefarious New World Order? And what role might it play in the future of our planet?

Ever since it first opened its doors back in 1995, this cavernous facility in the western United States has been the subject of much speculation. To some, it is the headquarters of a clandestine organization bent on controlling the whole of global civilization. To others, it is a complex of underground bunkers, ready to ensconce world leaders in safety while the rest of the planet burns.

But how has a relatively unremarkable public facility ended up with such a formidable reputation? According to conspiracy theorists, the complex is crammed with references to its sinister real purpose. These include frightening artwork, masonic symbolism and weird structural anomalies. So, what is really going on at one of the busiest airports in the United States?

