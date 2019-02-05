This Deserted Turkish Village Is Filled With Hundreds Of Creepy Disney-like Castles

ADVERTISEMENT

Builders once envisioned Burj Al Babas as a getaway for investors from the Persian Gulf, a village full of Disney-style, castle-like villas. But that was never to be. Instead, every single one of the neighborhood’s chateaus sit empty, creating a creepy ghost town in the mountains of Turkey.

Traditionally, ghost towns have a past – and it usually includes a once-thriving population. However, the people likely left these cities and villages when the industry that supported them left, too. For instance, mills or mines used to draw workers in, but the area’s economies tanked when the resources were depleted.

In other cases, natural disasters, such as drought or flood, pushed people from their homes. Even something as dangerous as heavy pollution, war, lawlessness or nuclear disaster could occur, forcing an entire town’s population to flee – and never return.

