When This Dirt Biker Spotted A Helmet On The Trail, It Led Him To A Distressing Discovery

A biker was zooming down some dirt trails when he stumbled upon an ominous object in the road: a helmet, apparently discarded, signaled that something was not quite right. Indeed, the biker was about to discover that a nasty accident had just occurred.

The biker goes by the online name of “OnTo1Wheel.” His YouTube channel includes dozens of videos of his high-speed motorbike adventures around America. “The most fun about two wheels,” says his channel description. “Is getting them on to one wheel!”

And so in April 2015 OnTo1Wheel was exploring the Hollister Hills in California. Located in the Gabilan Mountains, the area encompasses several ranches, picnic areas, a nature reserve and hundreds of miles of trails, ideal for dirt bikes and 4WD vehicles.

