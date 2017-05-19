Doctors Have Told Parents To Beware Of This Social Media Game – For A Seriously Alarming Reason

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a new craze sweeping the internet that teenagers and thrill-seekers worldwide are talking about. However, this phenomenon seems to have caught the media’s attention for all the wrong reasons.

It’s not a new gadget or a new hairstyle – it’s something far simpler than that. In fact, to take part in this new craze all you need are two things. What’s more, both can be found in nearly every household.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, this is why it has become so popular – because anyone can do it if they want to. So, what is it exactly? Well, the clue is in the name: “The Salt and Ice Challenge.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT