There’s a new craze sweeping the internet that teenagers and thrill-seekers worldwide are talking about. However, this phenomenon seems to have caught the media’s attention for all the wrong reasons.
It’s not a new gadget or a new hairstyle – it’s something far simpler than that. In fact, to take part in this new craze all you need are two things. What’s more, both can be found in nearly every household.
Indeed, this is why it has become so popular – because anyone can do it if they want to. So, what is it exactly? Well, the clue is in the name: “The Salt and Ice Challenge.”
-
When These Boys Found A Body At The Skate Park, What They Did Next Stunned Everyone
-
This Teen Was First At The Scene Of A Horrific Crash. Then News From The EMTs Left Her In Tears
-
This Mom Was In Court For $300 Parking Fines. But Then Her Daughter Told The Judge She Was Starving
-
This Dog’s Owner Told Him To “Stay” – But 7 Days Later He Was Still Waiting For Them To Return
-
Her Son Ate Alone At School Each Day. Then When A Football Star Sat Next To Him, Mom Was In Tears
-
When This Trucker Saw A Girl Behind The Curtain Of An RV, He Knew That Something Didn’t Smell Right
-
When She Saw This Picture In An Antique Store Window, This Woman Suddenly Started Screaming
-
Doctors Have Told Parents To Beware Of This Social Media Game – For A Seriously Alarming Reason
-
Archaeologists In Egypt Uncovered An Underground Tomb Filled With Creepy 1,500-Year-Old Occupants
-
This Insolent Woman Drove On The Sidewalk Each Day – So The Judge Shamed Her In An Unforgettable Way
-
When This Man Met A Wolf Trapped Alone In The Woods, He Did What Most People Would Never Dare To
-
20 Times Taylor Swift Ruled The Red Carpet With Her Effortless Sense Of Style