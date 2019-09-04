This Drowned Woman May Have The Most Kissed Face In History – But No One Knows Her True Identity

It is Paris in the late 1880s. The Eiffel Tower is rising on the banks of the river Seine, which sweeps through the city. People are pulling a young woman from the water near the Louvre Museum. No one knows who she is or how she got there. Yet that beautiful face would go on to become perhaps the most kissed in history.
A series of bizarre twists of fate would lead to this face becoming internationally recognized. To this day, no one knows the true identity of the girl who became known as L’Inconnue de la Seine: the unknown woman of the Seine. Hers is a myth that has a surprising modern connection.