20 Facts Your Teachers Taught You That Are Totally Untrue

ADVERTISEMENT

It turns out your school education might not have been all it’s cracked up to be. After all, how could it have been when these crazy myths are still commonly believed? Now, though, it’s time to put them to rest. So was Einstein really a bad student? And just how many senses do humans have? Buckle up – your brain is in for the ride of its life.

20. Humans didn’t evolve directly from apes

No, we humans aren’t the direct descendants of the apes you see clambering about in the zoo. The truth is humans just share the same distant ancestor with some types of ape, so you could call us very distant relatives. And that’s why apes are still around today, and presumably why they’ll eventually take over the world. Planet of the Apes was a documentary, right?

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Isaac Newton didn’t discover gravity after an apple clonked him on the head

At least, there’s no proof that the tasty fruit did actually drop on Newton’s head. Instead, it’s far more likely that the 17th-century scientist’s findings on gravity were inspired simply by watching an apple fall to the ground. Indeed, that’s the story published in Newton’s biography, penned by William Stukeley in 1752.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT