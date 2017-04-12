5 Days After This Woman Got Lost In The Grand Canyon, Police Spotted Some Strange-Looking Rocks

ADVERTISEMENT

As an air ambulance flies over the vast expanse of the Grand Canyon, its crew desperately scans the ground for signs of life. A young woman has been lost in the desert for five days, and the situation is looking grim. Suddenly, they spot something strange below – could it be the clue they’ve been searching for?

Amber VanHecke was born and raised in Plano, a city in northern Texas. As a youngster, she spent time as a Girl Scout, learning the skills needed to survive in the great outdoors. Of course, back then she had no way of predicting how her knowledge would one day be put to the test.

And as she grew older, VanHecke developed a love of adventure. Over the years, she explored several of the United States’ national parks, including Yellowstone, Sequoias, Yosemite and Redwoods. Impressively, she often traveled alone.

