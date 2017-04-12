5 Days After This Woman Got Lost In The Grand Canyon, Police Spotted Some Strange-Looking Rocks

As an air ambulance flies over the vast expanse of the Grand Canyon, its crew desperately scans the ground for signs of life. A young woman has been lost in the desert for five days, and the situation is looking grim. Suddenly, they spot something strange below – could it be the clue they’ve been searching for?
Amber VanHecke was born and raised in Plano, a city in northern Texas. As a youngster, she spent time as a Girl Scout, learning the skills needed to survive in the great outdoors. Of course, back then she had no way of predicting how her knowledge would one day be put to the test.
And as she grew older, VanHecke developed a love of adventure. Over the years, she explored several of the United States’ national parks, including Yellowstone, Sequoias, Yosemite and Redwoods. Impressively, she often traveled alone.
A Rescuer Spotted This Dog Crying On The Roadside. Then She Saw What Was Tied Around Its Neck
A Couple Adopted This Orphaned Baby But Then Discovered She Hadn’t Been Abandoned Alone
Here’s What Happens When Babies And Dogs First Meet
This Couple Were Besotted With Their Newborn Twins – But Then The Doctor Said, “I’m Sorry”
Scientists At This Abandoned Village Found Dark Evidence Of What Medieval People Did To The Dead
Hospital Staff Were Reeling When They Realized What This Woman Did After Her Grandson Was Born
This Box Sat In An Airport For 7 Days – And When It Was Opened, What Lay Inside Was Heartbreaking
The Nurse Said Her Baby’s Surgery Went Well – But Mom Was Appalled When She Looked Inside His Mouth
After This Pregnant Woman’s Husband Left Her, What She Saw Inside The Oven Made Her Break Down
Researchers Dug Up 50 Headless Vikings – Victims Of A Disturbing And Mysterious Dark Ages Massacre
Honey Boo Boo’s Mama June Has Lost 300 Pounds, And What She Looks Like Now Is Astonishing
When This Woman Found A Grandma’s Baby Bootie-Pin, It Rekindled An Emotional 25-Year-Old Search