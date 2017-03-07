5 Years After This Woman Disappeared From A Disney Cruise, Alarming New Evidence Has Been Uncovered

In a small city in the north of England, Rebecca Coriam’s parents get ready for bed, thinking of their daughter thousands of miles away. Meanwhile, the cruise ship Disney Wonder speeds across the North Pacific Ocean. As morning dawns, though, the crew realize that Coriam is nowhere to be found. Her disappearance is a mystery that lingers to this day. But could new evidence shed some light on this strange case?
Coriam was born in Chester, England, on March 11, 1987. As a young girl, she joined the cadets of the British Army and also found time to work at the local zoo. Eventually, she went on to attend Plymouth University in the city of Exeter, England, where she studied for a degree in sports science.
As she grew older, Coriam began to realize that she had a passion for working with young people. After spending some time at Liverpool University gaining qualifications in youth studies, she left to go on an adventure in the United States. Here, she worked as a sports teacher with Camp America in Maine.
