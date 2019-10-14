A Florida Man Made An Unsettling Discovery On Google Earth That Unraveled A 22-Year-Old Mystery

Google Earth is no doubt an incredible tool, but it’s hard to imagine that it was created for the purpose of solving decades-old cold cases. Yet as one Florida man loads up the software, that’s exactly what he’s about to do. While trawling the satellite images, he spots a shape in a body of water. But when he zooms in, a shiver runs down his spine. And after the police eventually fish out the object, they’ll unravel a mystery that has been 22 years in the making.
The incredible tale began in August 2019, when a property expert was scouting out his old Florida neighborhood on Google Earth. Poking around where he used to live, he clicked onto the area behind one of his former neighbor’s houses. And then he noticed something totally out of the ordinary: there, submerged in a pond, was what appeared to be the shape of a vehicle.