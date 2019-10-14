A Florida Man Made An Unsettling Discovery On Google Earth That Unraveled A 22-Year-Old Mystery

Google Earth is no doubt an incredible tool, but it’s hard to imagine that it was created for the purpose of solving decades-old cold cases. Yet as one Florida man loads up the software, that’s exactly what he’s about to do. While trawling the satellite images, he spots a shape in a body of water. But when he zooms in, a shiver runs down his spine. And after the police eventually fish out the object, they’ll unravel a mystery that has been 22 years in the making.