This Girl Was Found Living With Monkeys And Walking On All Fours. Now She’s Been Brought Into Society

By Francesca Lynagh
April 20, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: via Little Things

In early 2017 a group of woodcutters were working in a forest in Uttar Pradesh, in the north of India. And they certainly never expected to make a discovery that would create international headlines.

Image: Markus Spiske

Deep in the Katarniaghat forest the workers spotted something very unusual. There was a group of monkeys nearby. But what really grabbed their attention was what, or who, was accompanying them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Austin Neill

In fact, amongst the group of monkeys there appeared to be a little girl. According to The Independent, the woodcutters reportedly said that she was naked and “very comfortable in the company of monkeys.” Naturally, they attempted to approach the girl.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT