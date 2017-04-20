This Girl Was Found Living With Monkeys And Walking On All Fours. Now She’s Been Brought Into Society

In early 2017 a group of woodcutters were working in a forest in Uttar Pradesh, in the north of India. And they certainly never expected to make a discovery that would create international headlines.
Deep in the Katarniaghat forest the workers spotted something very unusual. There was a group of monkeys nearby. But what really grabbed their attention was what, or who, was accompanying them.
In fact, amongst the group of monkeys there appeared to be a little girl. According to The Independent, the woodcutters reportedly said that she was naked and “very comfortable in the company of monkeys.” Naturally, they attempted to approach the girl.
20 Years On, Here’s How The Cast Of Full House Have Changed
20 Moron Animals Ruining Perfect Romantic Moments
Her Son Kept Coming Home With Headaches. Then He Sent Her Some Photos From The Cafeteria
Her Boyfriend Said They’d Meet At A Church Concert – But When She Arrived She Found Out He’d Lied
5 Years After This Student Vanished, Investigators Said They’re Close To Knowing The Truth
20 Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Secrets About The Office
A Cat And Her Kittens Were Trapped In A 60ft Pipe, So Rescuers Launched An Epic Mission To Save Them
When This Mare Gave Birth To Her Baby, Workers Saw The Afterbirth And Made A Stunning Discovery
20 Celebrities You Probably Didn’t Know Have Ph.D.s
20 Times Regular People Spotted Glitches In The Matrix
After Chaperones Took A Closer Look At This Girl’s Dress, They Completely Ruined Her Prom
Deep Beneath Mount Dora’s Streets Lies A Colossal Cold War Secret