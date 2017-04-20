This Girl Was Found Living With Monkeys And Walking On All Fours. Now She’s Been Brought Into Society

ADVERTISEMENT

In early 2017 a group of woodcutters were working in a forest in Uttar Pradesh, in the north of India. And they certainly never expected to make a discovery that would create international headlines.

Deep in the Katarniaghat forest the workers spotted something very unusual. There was a group of monkeys nearby. But what really grabbed their attention was what, or who, was accompanying them.

In fact, amongst the group of monkeys there appeared to be a little girl. According to The Independent, the woodcutters reportedly said that she was naked and “very comfortable in the company of monkeys.” Naturally, they attempted to approach the girl.

