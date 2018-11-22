A Man Scouring Google Earth Spotted A Mysterious Plane Seemingly Hidden Under The Sea Off Scotland

By Ken Macdonald
November 22, 2018
Image: Google Earth

Robert Morton, 55, was at home in the English town of Doncaster whiling away the time by browsing Google Earth. For many of us, this pastime is a relaxing way to soak up some downtime in our lives. But Morton’s relaxed surfing was suddenly brought to a juddering halt. He’d spotted something on his screen that really shouldn’t have been there.

Image: Google Earth

Google Earth works by taking satellite and aerial photographs and stitching them together to give a highly accurate 3-D picture of our planet from above. You can get a similar effect on Google Maps if you turn on the “Satellite” setting, although that doesn’t offer the advanced features of Google Earth.

Image: Google Earth

And people with time on their hands can gaze upon some extraordinary sights thanks to Google Earth. Take the Davis-Monthan Boneyard for example. It’s a kind of cemetery – but for planes, not humans. It’s located in Arizona and it’s a huge storage facility for surplus military and government planes.

