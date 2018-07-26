A Great-Grandma Prayed To This Figurine Every Day. Then Years Later She Realized Her Big Mistake

ADVERTISEMENT

Gabriela Brandão’s grandmother is a deeply religious woman. Every day she prays, and for several years she had held one particular effigy in especially high esteem. But when her great-granddaughter had started playing with the figurine one day, she took it to the kitchen where her family saw it. The figurine wasn’t of the saint she’d thought it was.

Brandão is a makeup artist from São Paulo in Brazil, who now lives in Florianópolis in the Santa Catarina region of the South American country. Brazil is a deeply religious nation, whose predominant faith is Christianity. Indeed, two-thirds of the population identify as Roman Catholic.

One Brazilian who counts herself among the Roman Catholic faithful is Brandão’s grandmother, Dona Nely. Although they are related only by marriage, the family nonetheless appear to be close. In fact, it is typical in Brazil for extended families to maintain strong ties.

