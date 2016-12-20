ADVERTISEMENT

To the security guard of Harvey’s Resort Hotel and Casino it seemed like a perfectly routine event – two men dropping off a copy machine. Little did he know, they were actually placing a 1,000lb dynamite bomb inside the building. What followed was one of the strangest cases the FBI has ever dealt with.

This odd crime story starts in 1979. The venue? Harvey’s Resort Hotel and Casino, located on the southern side of Lake Tahoe, on the California-Nevada border. Opened in 1944 by wealthy meat seller Harvey Gross, the casino initially began as a single-room club.

It was here that 58-year-old restaurant proprietor and retired landscaper John Birges had been gambling for many years already. This time around, he’d hired a nearby apartment and spent the best part of half a year at the casino’s blackjack table. Unfortunately, Birges’ fortunes betrayed him, and he reportedly lost around $750,000.

