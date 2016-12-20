To the security guard of Harvey’s Resort Hotel and Casino it seemed like a perfectly routine event – two men dropping off a copy machine. Little did he know, they were actually placing a 1,000lb dynamite bomb inside the building. What followed was one of the strangest cases the FBI has ever dealt with.
This odd crime story starts in 1979. The venue? Harvey’s Resort Hotel and Casino, located on the southern side of Lake Tahoe, on the California-Nevada border. Opened in 1944 by wealthy meat seller Harvey Gross, the casino initially began as a single-room club.
It was here that 58-year-old restaurant proprietor and retired landscaper John Birges had been gambling for many years already. This time around, he’d hired a nearby apartment and spent the best part of half a year at the casino’s blackjack table. Unfortunately, Birges’ fortunes betrayed him, and he reportedly lost around $750,000.
This Rhino’s Mom Was Tragically Killed By Poachers, But Now She’s Found Love In A Two-Legged Form
20 Facts About Tom Cruise That You Just Won’t Be Able To Handle
When A Man Tried To Rescue This Feral Dog From LA’s Concrete River, Its Response Was Startling
These 20 Rarely Seen Photos Reveal How Wild The West Truly Was
Europe Had Another “Hitler,” But How The West Responded To His Actions Was Deplorable.
After This Orangutan Was Stolen From The Forest As A Baby, No One Knew If She’d Ever Taste Freedom
When A Fake Doctor Injected Her Face With Cement, This Woman Was Left Disfigured For 11 Years
When A NYC Cop Found This Starving Pit Bull Chained In An Abandoned Home, He Knew What He Had To Do
This Medieval City Was Home To 200,000 People. Today, Abandoned For Centuries, It’s Utterly Haunting
They Found This Terrified Stray Living In A Trash Pile. But One Year On, She’s Totally Transformed
When This Guy Cleaned Out His Grandfather’s Old Cabinet, What He Found Inside Baffled Him
20 Pets Who Are Totally Hacked Off With Their Stupid New Haircuts