This Guy Built A Hidden Mines Of Moria Door Into His Basement, And It’s Awesome

By Richard Arghiris
July 24, 2017
Image: imgur/Neular

We all need a special, private space from time to time – if only to escape from the pressures of day-to-day life. A tranquil corner of a leafy garden, a converted basement, an attic or a garage can suffice and allow you to indulge in a little entertainment. One dad took things a step further, though, by creating an amazing secret door to his own special world.

Image: imgur/Neular

It can be a huge relief for all of us to get away from it all – and a well-built space dedicated to watching movies would be perfect for almost anyone. Indeed, few spaces can offer such a complete break from the mundane world. For one thing, a properly equipped home theater provides total immersion in the cinematic experience – and almost everyone has magical memories from their childhood of going to the movies.

Image: imgur/Neular

In February 2015 this inventor began to put his plan into motion. Not only did he convert his basement into a home theater, but he gave the space a stunning high-tech entrance. And fans of JRR Tolkien will instantly recognize it.

