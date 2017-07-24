This Guy Built A Hidden Mines Of Moria Door Into His Basement, And It’s Awesome

ADVERTISEMENT

We all need a special, private space from time to time – if only to escape from the pressures of day-to-day life. A tranquil corner of a leafy garden, a converted basement, an attic or a garage can suffice and allow you to indulge in a little entertainment. One dad took things a step further, though, by creating an amazing secret door to his own special world.

It can be a huge relief for all of us to get away from it all – and a well-built space dedicated to watching movies would be perfect for almost anyone. Indeed, few spaces can offer such a complete break from the mundane world. For one thing, a properly equipped home theater provides total immersion in the cinematic experience – and almost everyone has magical memories from their childhood of going to the movies.

In February 2015 this inventor began to put his plan into motion. Not only did he convert his basement into a home theater, but he gave the space a stunning high-tech entrance. And fans of JRR Tolkien will instantly recognize it.

