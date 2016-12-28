Comedians love mother-in-law jokes, but this man’s home life is no laughing matter, even though he’d have an abundance of material for a stand-up routine. Indeed, he is married to five women. Sharing is caring, as they say, but his chosen lifestyle is so controversial that even the more conventional of polygamists object to his way of life. Meet Brady Williams and his five wives.
Williams was brought up in a Mormon family. An ex-bishop, he’s now employed in project management with a construction company owned and run by his brother. He also studies philosophy in his spare time, not that you’d think he has any time to spare, what with five wives and 25 kids.
Through his Mormon upbringing, the now 45-year-old began to learn about polygamy around his mid-teens. At 22 he married for the first time to Paulie. He already knew he would take on a second wife, and within 12 months married Robyn. By the time he was 29, he had married a third, Rosemary, fourth, Nonie and fifth, Rhonda.
