A Guy Flew His Drone Over This Strange Hole In A Lake – And The Footage Left Him Floored

When a man in California flew his drone over a nearby lake, he was astonished by what he saw. Looking through the drone’s camera, it seemed as though he was staring deep into a black hole. He slowly descended for a closer look – and almost lost control.

David B captured these astonishing images over Napa County’s largest lake, Lake Berryessa. The county is a sunny region best known for its amazing vineyards and beautiful views – and not for portals into other dimensions. Flying 1,000 feet over the surface of the lake, David couldn’t have dreamed of capturing footage like this.

The water was rushing down a pitch black hole that had opened in the middle of the lake’s surface. Indeed, it was swirling away like someone had pulled out a giant bath plug. In fact, almost 2 million gallons of water were leaving the lake every minute. But where to?

