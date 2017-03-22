When This Guy Spotted Mysterious Circles On His Wall, He Realized His Home Was Hiding A Secret

One day in 2011 a YouTube user who calls himself “cyrex686” decided to a drill a hole in the wall of the storage unit he apparently called home. “I, er, noticed that there were these things down here… circular, whatever,” he said, indicating where he had found two strange-looking patches on the wall.
He had hammered on one of them, he said, and it had sounded hollow. So he drilled a hole in it and found it was made of wood. In fact, the circular patch was just a wooden plug. And it popped right out of place.
“I thought it was just like two big pipes here, but it’s not,” cyrex686 explained, indicating the exposed circular hole. “It actually turns out that entirely behind this wall here is another like secret passage or something. Which I think I can enter through this hole I’ve started up here.”
