A Guy Spent 14 Years Digging Up His Basement With Toy Trucks – And His Videos Have Six Million Views

By Andrea Marchiano
February 21, 2019
Image: RC Truck and Construction
Saskatchewan, Canada, resident Joe Murray was used to big projects – he spent more than a quarter-century farming grain and raising cattle. But perhaps his most interesting venture was the excavation of his basement. Using toy-sized construction tools, he slowly dug up the earth over a 14-year period – and the stunning videos of the process have racked up more than seven million views on YouTube.

Image: JTMultimidia
From fiction writing to fishing, stamp collecting to oil painting, most everyone has a hobby. And, according to research, that’s a good thing – psychology professor Jamie Kurtz wrote in Psychology Today that these activities help us to manage our time better, make new friends and relieve stress, among other benefits.

Image: Gentle07
Of course, everyone’s idea of what constitutes a hobby will differ, which is how some hobbyists end up with non-traditional pastimes. For instance, in 1997, Phil Shaw of Leicester, England, transformed his boring household chore, ironing, into something much more exciting. He started by taking his to-do list outdoors and pressing clothes in his backyard.

