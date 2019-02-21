A Guy Spent 14 Years Digging Up His Basement With Toy Trucks – And His Videos Have Six Million Views

ADVERTISEMENT

Saskatchewan, Canada, resident Joe Murray was used to big projects – he spent more than a quarter-century farming grain and raising cattle. But perhaps his most interesting venture was the excavation of his basement. Using toy-sized construction tools, he slowly dug up the earth over a 14-year period – and the stunning videos of the process have racked up more than seven million views on YouTube.

From fiction writing to fishing, stamp collecting to oil painting, most everyone has a hobby. And, according to research, that’s a good thing – psychology professor Jamie Kurtz wrote in Psychology Today that these activities help us to manage our time better, make new friends and relieve stress, among other benefits.

Of course, everyone’s idea of what constitutes a hobby will differ, which is how some hobbyists end up with non-traditional pastimes. For instance, in 1997, Phil Shaw of Leicester, England, transformed his boring household chore, ironing, into something much more exciting. He started by taking his to-do list outdoors and pressing clothes in his backyard.

