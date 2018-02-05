This Hen Party Were Horrified When Someone Noticed An Eerie Figure Lurking Behind Them In A Photo

ADVERTISEMENT

On the shores of a remote Scottish loch, a group of women pose for a series of snaps. Props in hand, they are celebrating the upcoming wedding of one of their friends. But when the photographs make their way online, a sinister figure is spotted in the background. Could it be the ghost of the infamous Blue Boy?

In summer 2017, a pair of strange photographs went viral across social media. Apparently, they depicted a party of young women who had traveled to Scotland for a hen party. While there, they allegedly stayed on a remote estate somewhere in Argyll and Bute, a region in the far west of the country.

While in Scotland, the friends appear to have celebrated in style. Dressed in matching jackets and equipped with cut-out masks of characters from Harry Potter, they braved the notorious weather and posed for some photographs. Apparently, they used a digital camera and timer to capture a series of shots.

