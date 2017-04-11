Hospital Staff Were Reeling When They Realized What This Woman Did After Her Grandson Was Born

ADVERTISEMENT

Babies are tiny, squidgy bundles of joy. The pudgy little things tend to bring happiness to the majority of people. Their cuteness is undeniable, but what is it that makes quite them so irresistible?

Well, scientific research reveals that there a few factors involved. It’s not an accident that babies are cute. In fact, their physical features were designed especially to help them survive in the big wide world.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s right. The secret lies in their adorable big eyes which are actually fully grown by the time they’re born. This evokes an illusion of helplessness which encourages adults to care for the vulnerable baby.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT