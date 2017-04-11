Hospital Staff Were Reeling When They Realized What This Woman Did After Her Grandson Was Born

Babies are tiny, squidgy bundles of joy. The pudgy little things tend to bring happiness to the majority of people. Their cuteness is undeniable, but what is it that makes quite them so irresistible?
Well, scientific research reveals that there a few factors involved. It’s not an accident that babies are cute. In fact, their physical features were designed especially to help them survive in the big wide world.
That’s right. The secret lies in their adorable big eyes which are actually fully grown by the time they’re born. This evokes an illusion of helplessness which encourages adults to care for the vulnerable baby.
Scientists At This Abandoned Village Found Dark Evidence Of What Medieval People Did To The Dead
This Box Sat In An Airport For 7 Days – And When It Was Opened, What Lay Inside Was Heartbreaking
The Nurse Said Her Baby’s Surgery Went Well – But Mom Was Appalled When She Looked Inside His Mouth
After This Pregnant Woman’s Husband Left Her, What She Saw Inside The Oven Made Her Break Down
Researchers Dug Up 50 Headless Vikings – Victims Of A Disturbing And Mysterious Dark Ages Massacre
Honey Boo Boo’s Mama June Has Lost 300 Pounds, And What She Looks Like Now Is Incredible
When This Woman Found A Grandma’s Baby Bootie-Pin, It Rekindled An Emotional 25-Year-Old Search
When He Heard Horrific Screams In A Parking Lot, He Rushed To Help And Caught Three Chilling Words
This Woman Learned She Was Expecting Triplets, But The Doctor Was Stunned When She Saw The Placenta
20 Photos That Prove Men And Women Are Completely Different Animals
20 Things You Can Do Today That’ll Make You So Much Happier When You Hit Middle Age
Mom And Dad Built This Cabin As A Place For Their 11-Year-Old Autistic Twins