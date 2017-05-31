In 1939 This 5-Year-Old Became The Youngest Mother Ever, And Even Now She Won’t Reveal The Truth

ADVERTISEMENT

Born in 1933, Lina Medina was brought up in the Peruvian village of Ticrapo. The town, perched at an altitude of more than 7,000 feet above sea level, was one of Peru’s poorest neighborhoods.

Little is known of Medina’s very early years, but it’s easy to imagine that life in such a rural and impoverished area would have been basic. Apparently, she had eight siblings. They were all raised by their mother Victoria Losea and father Tiburelo Medina, who was a silversmith.

Day-to-day life for the South American family would have probably been pretty uneventful. But when Lina was five, something happened that would change her life – and her family’s lives– forever. Not only that, it would shock the entire world.

