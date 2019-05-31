When The Indian Army Were Trekking In Nepal, They Stumbled Upon Strange Footprints Of A Giant Beast

ADVERTISEMENT

At 27,838 feet high, Mount Makalu in the Himalayas is the world’s fifth tallest mountain. And with its steep inclines and precarious ridges, it is among the most dangerous peaks for climbers to tackle. However, that didn’t stop a team from the Indian Army setting off on an expedition in 2019.

The team of 18 had planned their ascent of Mount Makalu meticulously. They trained for six months prior to the expedition and confirmed they would establish six camps as they made their way up the mountain. With that in mind, they’d know exactly what lay before them when they set off on their trek.

But the Indian Army’s careful planning couldn’t account for all the eventualities that Mount Malaku would throw at them. So when the soldiers stumbled across a set of gigantic footprints, they stopped in their tracks. And they became convinced that a mythical beast had left the marks.

