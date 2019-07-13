ADVERTISEMENT

In today’s society, social media platforms are arguably as popular as they’ve ever been. Due to that, some users have been able to amass a huge number of online followers, becoming “social media famous.” Belle Delphine is one such individual, as she’s built up a massive fan base on Instagram.

Based in London, England, Delphine is an Instagram model best known for her NSFW cosplay photos. Thanks to those racy images, she now boasts more than four million of followers on the social media website, with each post generating a big response. On that note, the online star hatched a strange plan in July 2019.

Indeed, Delphine posted a short video of herself wearing a swimsuit in her bath at that time. As it continued, she then started to pour some of the water into small containers. Alongside the clip, the London resident confirmed that she would be selling the bathwater on her official online store.

