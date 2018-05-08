An Italian Professor Has Claimed He Completed The First Successful Human Head Transplant

ADVERTISEMENT

Professor Sergio Canavero claims the face of medicine will forever be changed, thanks to a human head transplant that can make you immortal. He told the medical community the first operation had been completed in China by Dr. Ren Xiaoping. But it turned out that everything wasn’t exactly as it seemed.

In November 2017 Canavero made a stunning declaration. He said that human head transplants were not only a possibility but a reality. Canavero declared the operation had been performed on a human corpse – and had been a triumph.

“We have entered an age where we will take our destiny back in our hands,” Canavero said at a press conference in Vienna. “It will change everything. It will change you at every level. The first human head transplant, in the human mode, has been realized.”

